Levi Salters Takes Over as New LHS Football Coach

The Vincennes Community School Board Announced Last Night That Former Vincennes Lincoln Football Standout, Levi Salters Will Take Over The Reins Of Lincoln Football Program. The 31 Year Old Salters Replaces Jon Heiden Whose Contract Was Not Renewed In December.

Salters Played Both Football And Baseball At Lincoln High School. He Has Been A Football Varsity Assistant Coach For The Alices The Past Three Seasons And Also Was A Baseball Assistant Coach Last Season. He Is Currently A Math Teacher At Lincoln High School. Salters Was Among 16 Applicants For The Coaching Position. He Signed A Three Year Contract.