Newburgh Man Arrested After Illegal Entry in Northern Daviess County

Indiana State Police arrested a Newburgh man yesterday after an illegal entry into a northern Daviess County home.

27 year-old Nicholas Whetstine was found in the home of a woman and eight children on Daviess County Road 1675 North. The woman told police the intruder had entered the home through their basement. The woman had locked herself and her eight children in a bedroom.

Authorities found Whetstine leaving the home, and subdued him at gunpoint. An investigation found Whetstine had also entered another home earlier that day. Whetstine was also found to be intoxicated, with a blood-alcohol content of over point two-five percent. He had also been found to have been operating while intoxicated.

Whetstine was booked into the Daviess County Security Center.