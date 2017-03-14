VCSC Starting Program for Students with Out of School Suspensions

The Vincennes Community Schools and five other agencies will be working together to address and hopefully lower the number of out of school suspensions. When a high school student is suspended he or she will have to appear in court and do community service as well as school work. Superior Court Judge Gara Lee is part of the new program.

Lee says the program will start with the coming Fall Semester.

Suspended students will do their school work in an area of the probation department, be provided lunch by the Sheriff’s Department, and do community service work in the afternoon each day of their suspension.