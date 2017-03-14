VCSC Votes to Re-Finance Clark Middle School Bonds

The Vincennes Community School Board has voted to refinance bonds used to build the Clark Middle School building and reap a savings of about $1.5 Million dollars. The refinancing will not change the payoff date of the bonds, but will save the money due to a lower expected interest rate. In another matter, the School Board awarded four companies construction bids for work at Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary. Krempp Construction, Tri-State Fire Protection, HG Heinz, and Triple A Electric will do the work for just over $7.2 Million Dollars – within the estimated budget for the project. Students will be taught at the Washington Community Center, Free Methodist Church, and Thursday Church for a year starting next fall as the work is completed at the school.