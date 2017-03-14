Veronica M. Stevenson, 89, of Vincennes, passed away Monday evening at the Gentle Care Nursing Center with her family at her bedside. Veronica was born May 5, 1927 in Knox County the daughter of Herman W and Lorene Ruppel Primus. She was a graduate of Monroe City High School and the Indiana Business College. She retired from Hamilton Glass/Gemtron and served as bookkeeper for the Credit Union of Hamilton Glass/Gemtron. She married Edwin Stevenson on July 21, 1951and they made their life together until his death on September 18, 1983. Veronica was an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, K of C Auxiliary, Sacred Heart Altar Society and was a member various church activities. She is survived by her family, William “Willie” Stevenson, and his wife Karen of Vincennes, Thomas “Tom” Stevenson, and his wife Beth of Vincennes and Susan E. Thompson of Vincennes, IN. Her grandchildren, Candi Grismore, B.J. Stevenson, Dawn Thomas, Robert Stevenson, Daniel Stevenson, Laura Stevenson and Scott Stevenson. She was also blessed with 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Theresa Scott of Indianapolis, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Stevenson, a son Eddie Stevenson, a son in law, Keith M. Thompson, her sisters, Henrietta Kerns Orr, Marceline Primus and a brother Junior Primus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday March 16, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Bennie Chacko officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM until the time of services at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Thursday. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Good Samaritan Hospice, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Vincennes Pet Port. Arrangements entrusted to Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Homes.