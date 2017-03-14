VFD Responds to Fire at Vincennes Buffalo Wild Wings

The Vincennes location of Buffalo Wild Wings was evacuated for a time due to a fire that hit the Knox Plaza restaurant last night. City firemen were called after a fire was found in a deep-fryer at the restaurant.
Vincennes City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff describes what firemen saw when they arrived…
Pinkstaff also confirms the fire damage was minimal…
The cause was ruled as accidental, due to buildup of grease in the deep fryer’s exhaust. Pinkstaff called the blaze “a freak occurrence,” and confirmed that the fire was NOT caused by lack of attention to the equipment.
A video of fire crews at the scene is available through the WZDM Facebook Page at 9-2-1 WZDM.