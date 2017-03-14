VFD Responds to Fire at Vincennes Buffalo Wild Wings

The Vincennes location of Buffalo Wild Wings was evacuated for a time due to a fire that hit the Knox Plaza restaurant last night. City firemen were called after a fire was found in a deep-fryer at the restaurant.

Vincennes City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff describes what firemen saw when they arrived…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/14055352/NEW0010_Sonny-Pinkstaff-cut-1_oq...-GOT-HERE_0-00-20.715.mp3

Pinkstaff also confirms the fire damage was minimal…