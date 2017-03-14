The Vincennes City Council has approved on all three readings a move of the City’s sanitation funds into its own account. The amount to be moved is slightly over 221-thousand dollars. Council members suspended the rules to allow passage on all three readings. The move means the new account is now in place.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the funds are there to cover the Department’s expenses…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/14055353/NEW0009_Joe-Yochum-stickers-cut-1_oq-...SANITATION_0-00-03.866.mp3

The Mayor also remarked about a new “large-item” sticker system that he may introduce in the future. The large-item stickers would allow for more efficient collection and removal of large items from locations throughout the City.

Council members approved the new sanitation fund account unanimously on all three readings.