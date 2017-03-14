VPD to Sell 8 Vehicles at Surplus Auction

The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the sale of eight City police vehicles. The Board declared the eight cars as surplus yesterday afternoon. The cars are Crown Victorias from both 1998 and 2005, and Chevrolet Impalas from 2001 and 2002.

The eight cars will be bid off at a future auction. Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking says in their place, eight new trucks are being added to the City Police fleet…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/14055305/NEW0008_Dusty-Luking-cut-1_oq..-EQUPMENT-INSTALLED_0-00-12.225.mp3

Luking told the Board of Works that State law requires the surplus cars to be sold at a public auction.