Benji Boyd In Line to Become Next Knox County Superintendent

Knox County Commissioners’ president Kellie Streeter has announced Benji Boyd is expected to be named as the next Knox County Highway Superintendent. Streeter made the announcement at yesterday’s Knox County Council session. Streeter said Boyd would also serve as Knox County Engineer, along with his Highway Superintendent duties. The move is pending the Knox County Commissioners’ approval Monday night; Streeter reported to Council members the Commissioners are all on board with the move.

Boyd served for 22 years as Sullivan County’s highway superintendent; he is also a licensed engineer. His areas of expertise include designing bridges for the County’s use. Further, Streeter told Council members she wants to update the Superintendent’s job description, since it has been many years since the description was last updated.