IMS Historian Donald Davidson Speaks at V-U

Indiana Motor Speedway historian Donald Davidson spoke about the history of the Indy 500 yesterday at Vincennes University. Davidson was the special guest for the weekly meeting of the Vincennes Rotary Club.

Davidson is the main keeper of the traditions of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He compares the Speedway’s rituals with another long-standing spring race– the Kentucky Derby in Louisville…

This year marks the 101st running of the annual 500-Mile Race. The first running of the 500 happened in 1911, with Ray Harroun winning the inaugural race.