Indiana Military Museum to Use 250-Thousand Dollar Grant for Museum Expansion

The Indiana Military Museum has received a 250-thousand dollar state grant for a museum expansion. The funding was announced earlier today from the Indiana Department of Tourism.
The Museum will use the funds to construct a life-size interactive display remembering each American war from World War One through the Vietnam War. The displays will show various artifacts from each war to museum-goers.
The Indiana Military Museum is located on South Sixth Street Road in Vincennes.
