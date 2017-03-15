Indiana University Basketball Season Comes to End in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) The Hoosiers’ up and down season came to an end as they lost their first-round NIT Tournament matchup to Georgia Tech 75-63. Yellow Jackets’ guard Josh Okogie had a game-high 24 points while teammate Tadric Jackson added 19. Indiana was led by Juwan Morgan’s 14 points with Thomas Bryant right behind him with 13. It was an ugly performance all around for the Hoosiers, who had 16 turnovers, shot just under 38 percent from the field and shot even worse from 3-point range with just over 26 percent. “I hope it’s a disappointed locker room,” Tom Crean said after the game. “The turnovers, the fouls, the poor decision making, all those factors play into it. That’s a fact. Tonight was a tale of the season, we were down early, came back and then in the end we shot ourselves in the foot.”

