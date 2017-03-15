KC Council Approves Tax Abatement for Equipment Addition

The Knox County Council has approved a tax abatement for 31 million dollars of planned equipment purchases at the F-I-A plant in the U-S 41 Industrial Park. The purchases will include new welding equipment and stamping dies for expanded automotive work.

The welders and dies will be for expanded work in 2017 and 2018 for the Toyota Camry, Toyota Avalon, and Lexus E-S models. Those cars are all built at Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky plant. Part of the new equipment will also be part of planned changes to the Toyota HIghlander in 2019; that vehicle is produced at the Toyota plant in Princeton.

F-I-A president Dave Turpin did not commit to any job creation from the equipment purchase. However, Turpin expects the expansion will indeed create more jobs…

The factory currently has around 800 employees. Turpin told Council members over half of their workforce is from Knox County.