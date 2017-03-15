The Knox County Public Library will be open adjusted hours tomorrow, so staff can attend a funeral. The funeral is for Larry Martin– husband of staff member Diana Martin.
The Library will be open from one to five-30 tomorrow. Normally, the Library is open from eight-30 to five-30 on Thursdays. The funeral will be at ten a-m Thursday at ten a-m at Goodwin Funeral Home.
KCPL to Adjust Hours on Thursday for Funeral
