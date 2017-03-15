Vincennes City Council Removes Potential Ordinance From Table

The Vincennes City Council removed a potential ordinance from the table to allow and regulate off-road vehicles on City streets. Two originally proposed ordinances included one to add off-road vehicles to the City’s golf cart usage ordinance, and another to further regulate side-by-side off-road vehicles.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum was behind the move to remove the potential ordinances. Yochum says he would like to tighten up existing ordinances on where golf carts are allowed to operate…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/15055005/NEW0002_Joe-Yochum-cut-1_oq...-ANY-STREET_0-00-16.196.mp3

Mayor Yochum is also afraid of setting a precedent by allowing and regulating the side-by-side off-road vehicles…