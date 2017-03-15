Vincennes UEA Approves Funds for City Projects

Two downtown building owners and the founder of Vincennes will be getting funds for improvements from the Urban Enterprise Association. That board voted to give the Open Art Gallery at 329 Main Street $1,825.00 toward glass and roof repairs. Developer Jim Johnson received $2,250.00 to be used toward window replacement at 119 North Second Street. Johnson is redoing the building, built in 1860 to be used as a Beauty Parlor. And the group hoping to raise over $50 Thousand Dollars to cast a full size statute of the founder of Vincennes – Sieur de Vincennes was awarded $5 Thousand dollars immediately and will receive another $5 Thousand Dollars when funds for the project reach $35 Thousand collected. Organizers of the Vincennes statute drive plan to have the finished statute installed at the end of Main Street along the Downtown River Walk.

In 2016 the Urban Enterprise Association collected just over $111 Thousand dollars from the district and spent just over $91 Thousand dollars in similar projects to make the zone a better place to live and work. The group is chartered until the end of this year, but has applied for an extension from the state.