Violet E. Martin, 96, the oldest lifetime resident of Edwardsport, passed from this world into eternal life with her heavenly father, Monday March 13, 2017 at her residence. Violet was born February 20, 1921 in Edwardsport, IN the daughter of John and Myrtle Haper Berryman. She married Earl Martin on August 12, 1939 and they made their life together for over 75 years until his death on February 27, 2015. Violet spent all of her years as a homemaker and raising their three children. She was an active member of the Edwardsport United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher. She was active in the Women’s Quilting Group and she put Christ and her family at the forefront of her life. She loved to camp, fish, taking walks, traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, canning, knitting and crocheting. She leaves behind a large Christian Family who will dearly miss her, but will also celebrate her new life in heaven. Surviving are her daughter, Judy Gilmore, son, Earl Martin Jr, and his wife Jill, and her son in law, Max Haney all of Edwardsport. Her Grandchildren, Melony Gilmore, Donna Hastings, and her husband Mike, Lori Buskirk, and her husband Jeff, Donald R. Gilmore Jr, and his wife Sherry, Max (Will) Haney, and his wife, Diane, Melissa Graper, and her husband Jim, Cindy Martin, Natalie Basinger, and her husband Scott, and Dawn Gluth. Her Great Grandchildren, Aubrey Bilskie, and her husband Cort, Ben Buskirk, Donald R. Gilmore III and his wife Britney, Tyler Gilmore, and his wife Jayda, Jadon Graper, Janay Graper, Cody Lafferty, Scott Basinger, Julia Basinger, Emma Basinger, Abby Basinger, Mason Gluth, Thomas Gluth, Payton Haney, and his wife Christy, Paige Sumner, and her husband Nick. Her Great-Great Grandchildren, Willow Bilskie, Violet Bilskie, Lydia Haney, Gibson Gilmore, Grant Gilmore, Audrey Gilmore, Joslyn Gilmore, Noah Graper, Khale Sumner and Kash Sumner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Martin Sr., a daughter, Janet Haney, a grandson, Todd Martin Haney, great grandchildren, Boone Bilskie and Bexley Gilmore and her son in law, Donald R. Gilmore Sr. her parents, brothers, Huskie and Alvin Berryman, sister Dora Mae Simpson, Services in honor of her life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday March 17, 2017 at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Funeral Home. Pastor Josh Sanders will officiate and she will be laid to rest in the Edwardsport Town Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Edwardsport United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com