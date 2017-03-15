VPD Arrest Man Following Domestic Disturbance

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a domestic disturbance in the ten-block of Eberwine.

Officers found evidence to arrest 43 year-old Jason Burke. Burke is charged with domestic battery and strangulation; he is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bicknell-area man following his discovery at a home on Kuhn Road.

Authorities found evidence of neglect of a dependent, and arrested 23 year-old Austin Osborn on the charge. Osborn was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.

Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man following a theft reported at the Melon Patch north of Vincennes.

Troopers learned 61 year-old Johnny Fields had allegedly stolen some items from the U-S 41 location. Police caught up with him in a vehicle on U-S 41 a short distance from the store.

Fields was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.