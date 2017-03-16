City Parks Department Shares Its Five-Year Plan

A small crowd came out to a public hearing last night on the Vincennes Parks Department’s five year plan. The plan– along with an summary of the City’s parks– was presented by City Parks Department superintendent Steve Beamon.

Beamon says the public hearing is needed for the City to be eligible for grants– including a Historic Preservation grant they will apply for later this year…

The plan contains some projects planned for the short-term. Beamon says mainly, the short-term plans are for structures in Gregg Park…

Parks officials plan to apply for the state Historical Preservation grant to fund the planned repairs to the Bandshell and enclosed Shelter House.

Beamon also mentioned other possible improvement plans. They include repairs to the basketball courts at Leicester Square Park; bank maintenance at Four Lakes Park, and increased use of advertising through both regular and social media.