Domestic Argument Leads to Drug-Related Arrest

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a call to the 1000-block of North Eleventh Street.

Officers responded to a domestic argument at a home in the area. During an investigation, they found marijuana in the possession of 47 year-old Scott M. Tumey.

Tumey was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman last night following a traffic stop on Hart Street at Kimmel Road.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by 25 year-old Shayla Robinson. During the stop, Robinson was found to be driving while a habitual traffic offender.

Robinson was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.