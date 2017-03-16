Helping His Hands Celebrating Growth over Last 2 Years

Helping His Hands officials are celebrating growth of their group over the last couple of years. The organization is working nationwide through disaster relief, and assistance to those in need locally.

Dennis Everett is operations director for Helping His Hands. He says the Helping His Hands food pantry distribution network is helping other food pantries with their food stocks…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/16054900/NEW0000_Dennis-Everett-cut-1_oq...-INDIANAPOLIS_0-00-06.948.mp3

Everett says the food assistance network is part of their expansive growth…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/16054902/NEW0001_Everett-cut-2_oq...-UNBELIEVABLE_0-00-08.881.mp3

Anyone wishing to find out more about volunteering through Helping His Hands is encouraged to contact them.