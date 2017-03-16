ISP Arrest Washington Man for Failure to Appear

Indiana State Police arrested a Washington man Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

37-year-old Angela Pedraza was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44-year-old Jon Postlewaite of Oblong, Illinois Wednesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence.

Postlewaite is being held without bond.

Indiana State Police arrested 55-eyar-old Billy Trabont of Washington Wednesday for Failure to Appear in Court.

Trabont is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Stephen Lofton of Washington Wednesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence, Possession of Paraphernalia,

theft and four counts of Fraud.

Lofton is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kristie Quiggins of Washington Wednesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence and Possession of

Methamphetamine.

Quiggins is beign held under $5,000 bond.

198 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security center Thursday morning.