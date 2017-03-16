The Knox County Council has approved a resolution backing an application for a grant to expand broadband Internet coverage. The Knox County Development Corporation is applying for the grant with the Economic Development Adiminstration. if approved, the funding would expand broadband coverage county-wide in Knox County.
K-C-D-C director Kent Utt met with E-D-A officials last week to fine-tune the County’s application. If approved, the grant would provide the funds for both an Internet access study, and money to construct the broadband lines across the county.
KC Council Approves Resolution for County Broadband Coverage
The Knox County Council has approved a resolution backing an application for a grant to expand broadband Internet coverage. The Knox County Development Corporation is applying for the grant with the Economic Development Adiminstration. if approved, the funding would expand broadband coverage county-wide in Knox County.