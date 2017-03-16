KC Council Approves Resolution for County Broadband Coverage

The Knox County Council has approved a resolution backing an application for a grant to expand broadband Internet coverage. The Knox County Development Corporation is applying for the grant with the Economic Development Adiminstration. if approved, the funding would expand broadband coverage county-wide in Knox County.

K-C-D-C director Kent Utt met with E-D-A officials last week to fine-tune the County’s application. If approved, the grant would provide the funds for both an Internet access study, and money to construct the broadband lines across the county.