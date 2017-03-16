USB Agrees to Bid Out Equipment Bids

The Vincennes Utility Services Board agreed to bid out some equipment pieces for use by Vincennes Utilities workers.

One set of bids will be for two new backhoes. The new models will replace backhoes that were purchased back in 2005. The two current backhoes will be used for trade-in value. The other bid process is for a mini-excavator. Currently, Vincennes Utilities officials rent the equipment for use as needed. No bid opening date has been set at this time.

In other business, the Utility Services Board approved an eight and a half percent raise to the salary of general manager Kirk Bouchie. The raise was recommended by the U-S-B salary committee of Matt Schuckman and Ryan Clark. Schuckman reported Bouchie’s salary had been below average for comparable managers; the raise will put him just above the midpoint in those salaries. Bouchie has served as Vincennes Utilities’ general manager since 2004; Schuckman also pointed out Bouchie’s responsibilities had increased since then, leading to the raise request.

Board members approved the increase to Bouchie’s salary unanimously.