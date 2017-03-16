USB Gets Updates on Phosphorus Building Construction

The Vincennes Utility Services Board got an update yesterday on the ongoing phosphorus removal facility’s construction at the City’s Wastewater Treatment plant.

Officials with engineering firm H-N-T-B forecast a mid-August substantial completion date, with final completion expected by mid-September. Both are well ahead of stricter federal wastewater phosphorus removal guidellines; those stricter standards start November first.

The process will remove phosphorus both naturally through the plant’s three aeration sites, and chemically inside the new chemical treatment building. The chemical process will use a metal-based compound to neutralize remaining phosphorus.

The winning project quote was bid at just under two and a half million dollars.