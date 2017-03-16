Vincennes City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff is praising quick action by management and staff at Buffalo Wild Wings in a Monday night fire. The fire was contained to a deep fryer in the kitchen, and did not affect any other parts of the restaurant.
Pinkstaff says thanks to quick action, the fire was out before City fire crews arrived…
Pinkstaff also describes how Buffalo Wild Wings workers got the fire out in quick order…
The cause is considered as accident, and not caused by negligence. Pinkstaff called it an accidental “freak fire.”
VFD Chief Pinkstaff Praises Quick Action in Buffalo Wild Wings Fire
