Vincennes Parks Board Approves Partnership to Eliminate Creeping Plants

The Vincennes City Parks Department will work with the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District to remove invasive ivy from Gregg Park’s trees.

The S-W-C-D’s Will Drews will work with City Parks officials to remove the invasive plants from the park’s landscape. Drews also knows the Indiana Department of Natural Resources may work to regulate the sale and use of the foreign plants. Further, Board members discussed a possible education campaign to inform Vincennes residents about the foreign, invasive plant species before they threaten any more of the city’s native plants.

The Board approved the partnership with the Knox County S-W-C-D unanimously.