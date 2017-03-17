Charles “Brent” Kerns, 67, passed away on Friday march 10, 2017 at his residence in Danville, Indiana. Brent was born on July 16, 1949 in Vincennes the son of Charles Richard and Mary Lou (Johnson) Kerns.

Brent was the Director of Farm Programs for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and attended Faith Baptist Church. He was a member of the Hendricks County Antique Club, and American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

Survivors include his sons, Charles “Jerry” Kerns and his wife Stephanie of Bainbridge, IN, Chris Kerns and his wife Elizabeth of Bellevue, WA.; brother, Ron Rushton and his wife Jody of Texas; sister, Brenda Sage and her husband Tony of Vincennes; and grandchildren, Oliver and Alice Kerns. Brent was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Katherine Kerns.

Graveside services for Brent will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery, 919 Willow Street, Vincennes, IN. with Pastor John Clark There will be no visitation and Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway, Vincennes, IN has been entrusted with Brent’s final arrangements. On line condolences may be sent to Brent’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.