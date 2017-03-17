GSH Foundation Showcases New Headquarters in Open House

The Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation held an open house yesterday to showcase its new headquarters. The Foundation has moved from its former location in the Memorial Building to just inside the Sixth Street opening to the columbian Tower.

Foundation director Gary Hackney believes their office is in just the right place…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/17053317/NEW0004_Gary-Hackney-cut-1_oq...-ON-THE-RIGHT_0-00-17.998.mp3

Hackney also knows the struggle in moving from their former location to their current one…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/17053303/NEW0005_Hackney-cut-2_oq...-WHERE-TO-GO_0-00-23.353.mp3

The Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation is part of the Hospital’s fund-raising efforts. Over the years, the G-S-H Foundation has donated toward many causes helping the Hospital better serve its patients.