Indiana Teams 3-0 in First Round NCAA Play

(BUFFALO, NY) By the skin of their teeth Notre Dame survived their first round matchup with Princeton, edging the Tigers 60-58. Princeton’s Devin Cannady missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Irish let out a collective sigh of relief as they avoided the dreaded 12th seed upset. “We gave everybody a show, right?” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said afterward. “We escaped. We’ve been there before. I’m proud we’re still alive.” Bonzie Colson led the Irish with 18 points as Matt Farrell added 16. Notre Dame will take on fourth-seeded West Virginia on Saturday.

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Avery Woodson tied a career-high with six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as Butler knocked off Winthrop 76-64 to advance to the second-round of the NCAA Tournament. Andrew Chrazbascz added 12 points and the Bulldogs dominated on the boards, out-rebounding the Eagles 42-27. Butler finished the first half with a 41-27 lead and used tight defense to lock out Winthrop the majority of the afternoon. “I thought we did some good things against a quality team,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. He and the Bulldogs had their hands full trying to slow down Eagles’ guard Xavier Cooks, who finished with a game-high 23 points. “My staff told me that I look terrible. That I look like I haven’t slept. The reason was that kid. He’s a load to guard,” Holtmann said of Cooks. Butler will take on 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Purdue got their first NCAA Tournament win in five years as they knocked off Vermont 80-70. Vince Edwards led the Boilermakers with 21 points, scoring 15 of them in the second half. Caleb Swanigan recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds and five Boilermakers scored in double-figures. They shot over 51 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range. “It feels good but I don’t think we want to stop here,” Dakota Mathias said of the win. “We play a good opponent the next game, have a quick turnaround, we’ve got to take care of ourselves and get back at it.” Purdue takes on fifth-seeded Iowa State on Saturday.