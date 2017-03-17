KC Commissioners Considering Committee to Consider County Storage Study

The Knox County Commissioners are looking forward to forming a committee to review a recently-completed County storage study. The study was under the leadership of Vincennes architect Andy Myszak.

County Commissioners’ president Kellie Streeter says the issue has been discussed in recent months…

Streeter describes some of the storage buildings that will be key areas of discussion…

The Courthouse itself, along with the Courthouse Annex and other County buildings, were also mentioned in the comprehensive study. No timetable has been set yet for the Committee’s formation.