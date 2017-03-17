Lawrenceville Man Sentenced in Southern Illinois District Court

A Lawrenceville man has been sentenced to just under 20 years in federal prison on meth-related counts. 57 year-old Kedly Newlin received the sentence earlier this week from the Federal District Court of Southern Illinois.

Earlier, Newlin had pled guilty to his part of a meth delivery ring in southern Illinois. The charges claim he was involved in a conspiracy to deliver over 50 grams of “ice”– or crystal meth– throughout southern Illinois. The conspiracy targets included Lawrence, Crawford, and Richland counties.

Newlin will also face five years of supervised release after he serves his prison sentence.