Leona Mae Winemiller, 93, of Vincennes, passed away at 9:44 pm Wednesday March 15, 2017 at her residence.

She was born August 1, 1923 on the Allison Prairie in Lawrence County, Illinois to Charles and Elsie (Fisher) Miller.

Leona was a teacher for many years at Head Start and was a member of the First Baptist Church. She enjoyed being in the home economics club, gardening, and making crafts.

Surviving are her children Cheryl Hyneman and her husband, John of Hazleton, David Judah and his wife, Jean of Vincennes, and Carol Boger of Vincennes; her grandchildren, Michelle Pitcher, Ryan Haaff, Melissa Haaff, and Rachel Hyneman; and her great grandchildren, Trevor Pitcher, Zac Pitcher, Madison Haaff, Brody Haaff, Braedon Stevens, Ava Seals, Brielle Seals, and Ares Ramos.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband, Edward M. Sandler; her second husband, Harold R. Winemiller; her sisters, Naomi Gaines and Thelma Miller, and her brothers, Lyman Miller, Oral Miller, Charles Miller, and Carl Miller.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Steve Anderson officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.gardnerbrockman.com