Loogootee Man Arrested on Domestic Violence Allegations

A Loogootee man was arrested yesterday following allegations that he choked his girlfriend in a domestic dispute last weekend.

The incident allegedly happened on Sunday morning at a home in Loogootee. The victim reportedly told police later in the day that her boyfriend, 20 year-old Jayce Waggoner of Loogootee, had allegedly choked her. The victim also claimed Waggoner would do physical harm to her and to the police if she filed a police report. Authorities also report the victim claimed that Waggoner had also threatened to shoot and kill her.

Waggoner was arrested without incident during the day yesterday. He is charged with intimidation, strangulation, criminal confinement, and domestic battery. He was booked into the Martin county Jail.