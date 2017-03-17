Tom Crean Out After Nine Seasons at Indiana University

Indiana University fired men’s basketball coach Tom Crean Thursday.

Crean served nine seasons with I-U, winning two Big Ten titles and taking his team through the NCAA tournament four times.

Athletic Director Fred Glass says the university is allowing him to look for a replacement for Crean.

Even though there will be no formal search committee, Glass says he will be in contact with former players, state coaches and basketball experts from around the country.

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/17053315/NEW0700_Glass_-our-expectations-_0-00-06.896.mp3

Crean will be getting a four-million-dollar buyout of the remaining three years of his contract if he doesn’t get another coaching offer.