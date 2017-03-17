Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking is heading to Evansville today to see a couple of officers in training action. The rookie officers have been training at the Southwest Law Academy; today will mark a public display of some of their training.
Luking describes what will happen with today’s activities…
Following graduation from the academy, the new police officers will be ready to use their learned skills on the City Police force.
Training Continues for Rookie City Police in Evansville
