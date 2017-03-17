VPD Arrest Three People on Drug Charges

Vincennes City Police arrested three people late yesterday afternoon following a drug-related call to Autumn Ridge Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found marijuana at the residence at 89 Autumn Ridge Lane. After finding the illegal substance, they arrested 21 year-old Zachary Bromberg and 20 year-old Samantha Chestnut– both of Vincennes, and 18 year-old Alisa Chestnut of Bicknell.

All three were charged with possession of marijuana under 30 grams. Both Bromberg and Samantha Chestnut were also charged with maintaining a common nuisance, while Alisa Chestnut’s added charge is visiting a common nuisance.

All three were booked into Knox County Jail.