Be Aware of Fake Police Officers on Traffic Stops

Beware of Fake Police Officers.

That warning from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the Sheriff’s Office has received a couple of reports of people being pulled over by someone impersonating a police office.

There have also been reports in Vanderburgh County, but it’s unknown if the incidents are related.

The reports mention a man in a silver Dodge Charger or possibly an older white car.

When a police officer pulls you over in Indiana, they must be wearing a uniform if they are making a traffic stop in an unmarked vehicle.

Police in marked vehicles can either be in or out of uniform.

Police say if you are pulled over and have any doubts as to the officer being real, call 911 right away.

Dispatchers will know if any local officers are on traffic stops, and where they are.