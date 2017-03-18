A scaled-back cigarette tax hike may make it more likely smokers will be paying more per pack.

The Indiana Senate has taken a dim view of the House-passed proposal to raise the tax a dollar a pack.

But Speaker Brian Bosma has dangled the possibility of a 60-cent increase instead, and Senate President Pro Tem David Long says that may be “more palatable.”

The original proposal would have sent Indiana’s tax soaring past Ohio’s to about even with Illinois and Michigan.

At 60 cents, Indiana and Ohio would be even.

Long says eliminating the problem of sales lost across state lines addresses a significant concern about the tax hike.

But he cautions there’s no guarantee senators will endorse the increase at either amount.