St. Patrick’s Day Patrols

Police throughout Indiana will be out patrolling the roads making sure you’re staying safe and making wise decisions.

So, if you plan on drinking, you’re not planning on driving.

Captain Dave Bursten with the Indiana State Police says all regular patrols will be out through this weekend.

Just be mindful of those sobriety checkpoints.

Besides looking for people who are intoxicated, police are going to be stopping anybody else who is driving in a rude or reckless manner.

Bursten says troopers will be looking for abrupt lane changes, drivers following too closely, and speeding.

Increased enforcement will continue through the weekend.