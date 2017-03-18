Tomorrow (Sunday) begins Tornado Awareness Week in Indiana. It is a chance for families to be ready in case a tornado affects their home or family.

Test torndo warnings will be issued twice on Tuesday– once around ten-45 tomorrow morning, and once around seven-45 tomorrow evening. Every family across the area is encouraged to have an emergency contact plan in place, in case it is needed.

The main tornado season is in the spring and early summer.

However, tornadoes can strike at any time– as shown by a recent twister in Posey, Gibson, and Pike counties.