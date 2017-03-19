Daviess County Arrests

The Washington Police Department arrested Jonathan Acord, age 36, for public intoxication, criminal trespass, harassment, and invasion of privacy. He is being held without bond.

Andrew Knepp, age 23, was arrested for being a habitual traffic offender, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held without bond.

Kurtis Fuesler, age 23, was arrested for public intoxication. He is being held without bond.

Veronica Cruz, age 23, was arrested for operating a vehicle involving endangerment. She is being held at 2 thousand dollars bond.

The Indiana State Police arrested Kelly Brashear, age 51, for operating vehicle while intoxicated involving endangerment. She is being held without bond.

Beau Russell, age 24, was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. He is being held without bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested Roger Salmon, age 28, for operating while under the influence of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond.