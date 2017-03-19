Indiana State Health Commissioner Testifies in Support of Limits on Opioid Prescriptions

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Jerome Adams testified Wednesday about the important role prescribers play in attacking Indiana’s Opioid drug epidemic.

Adams testified before a senate committee in support of Senate Bill 226, which limits the number of opioids prescribed during a first-time encounter between a patient and a healthcare provider.

Adams testified that Indiana has one of the highest rates of opioid prescribing in the country and that nearly 80 percent of heroin users say their addiction started with a prescription opioid.

Adams also said prescribers regularly say statutory limits would protect them and better enable them to refuse opioid prescriptions for suspected drug-seeking patients.