Knox County Arrests

The Vincennes Police Department arrested Jimmy Rather, age 34, for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He is being held at 4 thousand dollars bond.

Kennith Kelley, age 31, was arrested for burglary. He is being held at 15 thousand dollars bond.

Travis Allen, age 24, was arrested for possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held without bond.

Matthew Patton, age 21, was arrested for possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held at 5 thousand dollars bond.

Indiana State Police arrested Robert Baker, age 32, for operating a motorboat while intoxicated and driving while suspended. He is being held on a 4 thousand dollar bond.

Cody Fellows, age 33, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is being held at 2 thousand dollars bond.

Chelsea Watts, age 23, was arrested for reckless driving. She is being held without bond.

The Knox County Sherriff’s Department arrested Robert Alumbaugh, age 29, for theft and burglary of a dwelling. He is being held without bond.

Katherine West, age 29, was arrested for a court order. She is being held without bond.