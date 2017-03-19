Sen. Messmer Backing Two Teen Suicide Prevention Bills

State Senator Mark Messmer of Jasper says he’s backing a pair of bills aimed at preventing teen suicide.

He is co sponsoring House Bill 1430 … requiring all public and private schools who have employees in regular contact with students in grades 7 through 12 … to attend at least two hours of in-service youth suicide awareness and prevention training every two years.

Messmer says that since a child who is a victim of physical or sexual abuse has a greater risk of attempting suicide, he has authored Senate Bill 355.

That bill would require the state to make educational materials on child abuse and child sexual abuse available to schools so they can implement classroom policies from grades kindergarten through 12.