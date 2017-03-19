State Road 246 Closing Wednesday for Railroad Repairs

INDOT officials say State Road 246 one half mile east of U.S. 41 in Vigo County will be closed for three days beginning Wednesday for railroad crossing repairs.

The highway is scheduled to reopen on Friday at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The official detour follows State Road 246 to State Road 159 to State Road 48 to U.S. 41 and back.

Meanwhile, State Road 48 in Shelburn will have a closure earlier in the week, however CSX Railroad will reopen that crossing prior to closing this one.