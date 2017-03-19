Sunday Sports

All four Indiana schools playing in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament started strong in the first round, with each team winning their matchup. However, the second round showed much different results. Number 5 seeded Notre Dame lost by a final score of 83-71 to 4th seeded West Virginia, generally getting out hustled and out muscled throughout the entire contest. Bonzie Colson had yet another remarkable game for Notre Dame, scoring 27 points on just 15 shots. Only one of his teammates scored in double digits, Steven Vasturia with 11. Later in the day, 8th seeded Northwestern put up a huge fight against number 1 seed Gonzaga, losing by a final of 79-73. Trailing by as many as 22 points in the second half, Northwestern came roaring back with a 25-8 run that cut the deficit to 5 with 5 minutes remaining in the game. On Northwestern’s next possession, Zach Pardon attempted a dunk over Gonzaga’s Zach Collins, which was blocked by Collins, after he had reached through the goal. The referees missed the call, and coach Chris Collins received a technical foul for stepping onto the court to yell at the official. The Wildcats never got closer after that. 4 seed Butler beat 12 seed Middle Tennessee 74-65. The Bulldogs led a balanced attack, with Kamar baldwin scoring 13 points, Andrew Chrabacks scoring 15, and Kelan Martin leading with 19. The game never seemed to be in doubt for the Bulldogs. And finally, the 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers beat 5 seed Iowa State 80-76 in a tight contest. Vince Edwards led Purdue with 21 points, while Caleb Swanigan had a huge game, scoring 20 and getting 12 rebounds, including several in the clutch. Purdue advances to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in 7 years.