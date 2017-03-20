The Bicknell Board of Works will hold an executive session on Tuesday afternoon to receive information on an employee. Board members will discuss an allegation of misconduct against the un-named person.
The meeting starts at five p-m. Since it is an executive session, the meeting is closed to the public.
Bicknell Executive Session
