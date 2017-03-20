City of Washington Tree Trimming/Cutting Advisory

The Washington Street Department reminds the public that when using a hired contractor or hired individual to trim and/or cut trees, city ordinance requires they must obtain a permit from the city.

All clean up and removal of limbs and debris from the site must be done by the contractor or a hired individual, not by the city.

If the contractor or hired individual does not clean up and remove debris, the landowner is responsible.

If you do the work yourself, the limbs need to be laid the same direction and not stacked too high for the city to pick up.

For more information call the street department.