Vincennes Arrests (3/20/17)

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight on an operating while intoxicated felony charge. 30 year old Michael Livermore was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5000 bond.

Vincennes Police also arrested 46 year old Paula Livermore of Vincennes on disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges. Livermore was booked into the Knox County Jail on $3000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes woman on criminal trespass and theft charges overnight. 25 year old Jacquelyn McPherson was booked into the Knox County Jail without bond.

Vincennes Police arrested 34 year old Jimmy Rather of Vincennes overnight for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Rather was booked into the Knox County Jail.